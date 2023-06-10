Indictment: What are the charges facing Donald Trump

Obstruction. Retaining classified records. Conspiracy. False statements. Donald Trump is the first former US president to face federal criminal charges. Here is what we know about the charges facing the 76-year-old Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and what happens next: The charges The legally and politically explosive case stems from Trumps Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

