Mauritius-based telecommunications company, inq. Group has announced the appointment of Glad Dibetso as the successor to Nick Reed. Starting July 1, 2023, Dibetso will assume the role of CEO Designate, working closely with Reed during the transition phase. This move aligns with the companys approved succession plan, as endorsed by the Board. inq.Group recently concluded Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper