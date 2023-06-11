Most vehicles removed from my house bought before I became gov Matawalle

By
Headliners
-
1



The immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has reacted to the Friday invasion of his two private houses by security agents to remove vehicles. Matawalle who spoke to BBC Hausa service in an interview on Saturday morning accused the security agents of looting the personal belongings of his wives and children, including clothing Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR