Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have uncovered a secret laboratory producing a deadly substance, Methamphetamine, in Ikeja, Lagos. The development was made known by the spokesperson for the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday. Babafemi said packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper