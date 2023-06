A group of the All Progressives Congress has distanced one of the leading aspirants in the race for the Senate president, Osita Izunaso, from the alleged rape levelled against him by a 300-level student of Imo State University, Chioma Chikere. This was even as it described the claim as evil, frivolous, and a desperate plot Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper