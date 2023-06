On Monday, June 12, 2023, the President, Bola Tinubu, signed into law the Student Law Bill. The bill, which will enable Nigerian students to have access to interest-free loans, was introduced by the outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. The PUNCH reported that the piece of legislation passed second reading at the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper