The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, disclosed that the Governors Forum had reached a compromise to support the President, Bola Tinubu, on his choice for Senate leadership. Makinde, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, made this known during a post-inauguration Special Interdenominational thanksgiving service organised by the state chapter of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper