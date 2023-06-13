In this interview with NIKE POPOOLA, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, National Institute of Credit Administration, Prof. Chris Onalo, speaks on the benefits of driving a credit-based economy There are concerns about the countrys rising debt amid low revenue. Must Nigeria continue to borrow despite its huge debts’ No country operates in isolation from others. There Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Credit-based economy will address Nigerias mounting debt NICA CEO, Onalo