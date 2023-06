Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has been elected as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. Akpabio was declared Senate President having garnered 63 votes leaving his rival, Abdulaziz Yari, with 46 votes. After the Clerk of the National Assembly called for nominations, the senator-elect for Borno South, Ali Ndume, nominated Godswill Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper