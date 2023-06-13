Uganda has repatriated 17 Ethiopian girls rescued from human traffickers in the capital, Kampala. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uganda, Simon Mundeyi, told reporters that officials handed over the girls to Ethiopian immigration officers at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on Monday. They were removed from the country legally and were Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Uganda repatriates 17 Ethiopian girls rescued from traffickers