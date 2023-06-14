Appoint Christian as communications minister, group urges Tinubu





The Computer Guild of Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint a Christian as the Communications Minister. The CGN highlighted the fact that during the eight-year political dispensation of President Muhammadu Buhari, both Communications Ministers appointed were Muslims. Barrister Adebayo Shittu and the recently outgone Communications Minister, Professor Isa Pantami, were both followers Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper