Germany moves to buy anti-missile shield from Israel for 4bn euros

The German government has asked lawmakers to approve an advance payment for the purchase of the sophisticated Arrow 3 air-defence system from Israel for nearly four billion euros ($4.3 billion), according to documents seen by AFP on Tuesday. The long-range Arrow 3 system, designed to shoot down missiles above the Earths atmosphere, is powerful enough Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

