Popular Nollywood actor widely regarded as the tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro Oladimiji,has passed away. Agoro was said to have breathed his last on Thursday after a prolonged illness. Before his demise, Agoro was 7ft 4in tall. The intimidating height of the deceased, who was featured in some movies, attracted stares wherever he went. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper