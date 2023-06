About 300 fishermen are left stranded and farmlands destroyed following an oil spill in Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State. Residents alleged that the spill originated from a manifold operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company, inflicting significant pollution upon the Okuru River, which traverses the communities of Aleto, Akpajo, Agbonchia, and Ogale Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper