The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has paid a total sum of N1,478,416,000.00 to owners of Non-JAMB Computer-Based Test centres nationwide for services they rendered during the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Protocol of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin and made available to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper