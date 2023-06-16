The North-West National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, has raised the alarm that the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is running the ruling party like an army barrack without recourse to the National Working Committee. This was even as the Kaduna politician expressed concerns that the day-to-day administration of the secretariat Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Adamu running APC like garrison commander Lukman