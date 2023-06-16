The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale, has expressed his displeasure over the attitude of some political associates of the governor to his health status. Odebowale said the so-called friends of the governor were being sycophantic about the matter, alleging that they were playing politics with Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Greedy politicians exploiting Akeredolus ill-health, says aide