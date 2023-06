Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved the appointment of 14 personal aides. This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday in Kano. According to the statement, Dr Sani Danjuma has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant Administration; Bello Nuhu Bello, SSA Administration II; Najeeb Bashir Nasidi, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper