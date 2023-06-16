call for his arrest and prosecution Northern groups, the Arewa Civil Society Organisation, and the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum have applauded the indefinite suspension slammed on the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Bola Tinubu. They said the suspension was long overdue while calling for his immediate arrest and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Northern groups hail Tinubus suspension of EFCC chairman, Bawa