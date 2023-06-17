NIS declares state of emergency on passport issuance

By
Headliners
-
7



The Nigerian Immigration Service, on Friday, declared a state of emergency declaration on passport issuance across the country. The Acting Comptroller General of NIS, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju disclosed this during a working visit to Lagos. According to her, the state of emergency was to address challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining their passports. This was Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR