Former President Goodluck Jonathans office has debunked the claim by the Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, that he (Jonathan) was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of fraud when he was deputy governor of Bayelsa State. A statement issued by Wealth Ominabo, a media officer in the former presidents office, on Friday, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper