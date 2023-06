The Corps Commander, Corridor 1 of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Oseni Hamzat, has decried the behaviour of some motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway despite the ongoing repairs. Hamzat expressed his dissatisfaction on Wednesday, while speaking on Channels Televisions Sunrise Daily, adding that the traffic congestion on the road is mostly caused by road users Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper