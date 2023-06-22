Edo, FAO, others enter $3m deal on forest conservation, biodiversity

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the government is partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organisation and three other states in the country on biodiversity and forest conservation. Obaseki, who said this while briefing journalists in Benin City, said the project is worth $3 million. The governor said the government is taking Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

