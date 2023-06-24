Attacks on me over pictures with Tinubu show lack of unity in Nigeria Okonjo Iweala





The Director-General, World Trade Orgainsation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called on Nigerians to relax and stay united, noting that the attacks on her over her picture with President Tinubu were unnecessary. She noted that the controversy surrounding why her picture with President Tinubu was posted late on her Twitter account shows how polarised Nigerians are. Okonjo-Iweala Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper