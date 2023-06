The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations, Saturday, said it is planning a Bring Your Own Device initiative for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations and the Direct Entry Examinations, The PUNCH reports. The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known during the 2023 policy meeting ongoing in Abuja at the National Judicial Institute. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper