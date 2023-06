Five children were rescued from two suspected child traffickers in Auchi, Edo State on Friday. The children, who travelled unaccompanied, were said to have been on their way from Kaduna to Onitsha, Anambra State when they were nabbed in Auchi. The Weekend PUNCH reports that the children, all girls, aged between seven and nine had Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper