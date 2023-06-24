Many households in the country are coming up with new strategies to survive the difficult times occasioned by the removal of subsidy on petrol and rising inflation, which peaked at an 18-year high of 22.41 per cent in May amidst weakening purchasing power. Some of the strategies include cutting down significantly on luxury items; many Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Subsidy removal: Families, workers devise survival strategies amid rising prices