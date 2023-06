Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has achieved another major feat in his career becoming the first African artiste to headline the renowned Glastonbury Festival, the United Kingdoms biggest music festival. The Essence crooner, Friday, performed at the festivals Other Side Stage to an impressive crowd of over 210,000 attendees in Somerset, England. The Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper