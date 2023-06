The Federal Road Safety Corps, Kaduna State Sector Command, said it recovered 28 stolen cars, adding that it returned them to their owners in the state. Mr. Zubairu Mato, FRSC Sector Commander, Kaduna Sector Command, said this on Saturday at a sensitization and Enlightenment Campaign for drivers ahead of Eid-el-Kabir festivity in the state. He Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper