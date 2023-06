The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, has disclosed that the organisation has trained and empowered no fewer than 2000 youths, comprising returned and potential migrants, in three years in Edo State. Ebi, who was represented by ActionAid programme director, Hajiya Suwaiba Muhammed Dankabo, disclosed this in Benin during the closeout of the Migration II Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper