To ensure food security and to cushion the effect of flooding currently ravaging many states in the country, the Federal Government in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development, has distributed farming inputs to 363 farmers in Nasarawa State. Speaking at the distribution exercise in Lafia on Sunday, the National Programme Coordinator of the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today FG, IFAD distribute agro inputs to Nasarawa farmers