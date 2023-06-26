Ribadu assumes office as NSA, vows to end insecurity

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Nuhu Ribadu, has officially assumed office as Nigerias National Security Adviser, taking over from Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd). At a brief event held in Abuja on Monday, Ribadu expressed his commitment to fulfilling the expectations of Nigerians and ensuring the safety and security of the country. We will stabilise Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

