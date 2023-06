The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 as Eid-El-Kabir holidays. This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade. The statement read, The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th 2023 Public Holidays in commemoration of this years Eid-el-Kabir celebration Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper