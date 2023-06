Rapper Cardi B, on Monday, responded to claims that she cheated on her husband, Offset. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Migos rapper accused his wife of being unfaithful. My wife f*cked a Ni*on me gang yall ni* know how I come, the post reads Cardi B, however, hosted a Twitter Spaces to clear the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper