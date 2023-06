The family of 21-year-old Lolade Esho has cried out to Nigerians for help to finance a much-needed surgery that will help remove the mouth tumour he has been battling with for over seven years and stop its attendant pains. The surgery, doctors, said, will cost about N570,000. Lolade Esho,, an orphan, an orphan, resides in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper