A witness, Dayo Israel, appeared before the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday and revealed that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Ibijoke, were allowed to cast their votes despite having invalid voter cards in the March 18 governorship election. Israel, who served as an agent for the Labour Party Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper