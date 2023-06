The senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Kalu, on Tuesday, in Abuja, urged the Muslim faithful to uphold the teachings of the holy Quran in all their endeavours. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kalu made the call in his goodwill message in commemoration of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration. The former Abia State Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper