Indomie Instant Noodles, the leading family noodles brand, joined forces with the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria on Saturday, June 17, 2023, to raise awareness about sickle cell through a remarkable event tagged: Red Umbrella Walk. The walk which took place in Surulere, Lagos, witnessed an outpouring of support from Nigerians who donned Indomie-branded red t-shirts, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper