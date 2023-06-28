Infidelity accusations against my wife politically motivatedJack-Rich





The President of BelemaOil Producing Limited and former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, Tein Jack-Rich, has expressed shock over a recent publication, credited to Jackson Ude, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. Jack-Rich in a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday, described the report as provocative, malicious, preposterous, unwarranted, distasteful, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper