In his sermon at the Iwo praying ground in Iwo, Osun State, on Wednesday during this years Eid el Kabir prayers, the Otun Imam of Iwo, Sheikh Asimiyu Ejalonibu, warned Nigerians against plotting against leaders of government and traditional institutions to avoid negative consequences. Ejalonibu, who spoke in Yoruba, said people in positions of authority Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper