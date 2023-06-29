The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission said on Wednesday that it remained undaunted in its prosecution of a former Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde. The ICPC, which is prosecuting Ojerinde for alleged N5bn fraud, alleged in a statement on Wednesday that the the don used several false Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ex-JAMB registrar used fake names to commit fraud, ICPC alleges