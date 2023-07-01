The Anambra State Government says it has commenced the installation of clock-in devices in public health facilities to curb absenteeism and ensure that health workers take their duties seriously. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, disclosed this in Awka while speaking at a meeting with administrators of public hospitals in the state. Obidike observed Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Anambra installs clock-in device to curb absenteeism among health workers