Hollywood star Jaden Smith has revealed his mother actress Jada Pinkett Smith introduced him and the rest of the Smith family to psychedelics. According to the Alcohol and Drugs Foundation, USA, psychedelic drugs also known as hallucinogens are mind-altering drugs that produce changes in perception, mood, and cognitive function. Psychedelics affect all the senses, altering Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper