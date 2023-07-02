Ifeanyi Ubah vows to end sit-at-home, procures security equipment

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, has vowed to stop the Monday sit-at-home in his constituency with immediate effect. Ubah said the adverse effects the exercise has so far inflicted on the commercial, economic, and well-being of the South-East residents have become so devastating that the exercise has to be tackled Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
