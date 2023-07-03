JUST IN: Anambra pupil celebrated for emerging top UTME scorer faked results JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Sunday said it would withdraw the result of a certain Ejikeme Mmesoma for manually inflating her result and announcing herself as the top scorer for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. According to a statement issued by the board, Ejikeme used her manually inflated score to attract a Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

