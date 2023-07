The first Federal Capital Territory minister, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, is reportedly dead. The business titan aged 96 died on Saturday, July 1, 2023. His death was confirmed by a member of the family, Oluremi Ajose-Adeogun, in a statement she wrote on behalf of the family which was obtained by our correspondent on Monday. It read, Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper