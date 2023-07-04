The Presidential Election Petition Court on Tuesday evening admitted as exhibits the Chicago State University educational documents of the President, Bola Tinubu and other documents. The court had directed the president through his team of lawyers to open his defence in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku challenging Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Court admits Tinubus Chicago university education record, others as exhibits.