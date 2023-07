Anambra candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was accused by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Monday insisted that she didnt forge her result as claimed by the examination board. Ejikeme stated this in a video obtained by our correspondent in Abuja. The PUNCH reports that JAMB in a Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper