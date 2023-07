A religious group, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, has condemned the misunderstanding that occurred over the sitting arrangement at Osogbo Central Eid praying ground, which nearly marred the Eid-el Kabir prayers. The group in a statement signed by the President of the organisation, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, described the incident as a regrettable attempt to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper