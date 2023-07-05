BREAKING: Court orders activist to pay Nnamdi Kanus lawyer N505m





orders retraction, apology in PUNCH, others Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has awarded N505 million damages in favour of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The court also granted a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant and Executive Director Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper